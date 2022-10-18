TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“Sotey I dey carry sacrifice for you; stupid me” — Chats of late…

Man angrily kicks girlfriend out of his house for cheating again…

Heartbroken man seeks advice after finding out wife slept with 6…

Man creates scene in bank after N1.7M reportedly vanished from his account (Video)

Social Media drama
By Ezie Innocent

A video making the rounds online captured the moment a man created a scene at a popular bank after his money was debited.

According to reports, the man revealed that a sum of 1.7 million naira had vanished from his bank account.

The viral video shared online showed the man who had climbed on top of the bank’s counter to strip of his clothe.

READ ALSO

Man angrily kicks girlfriend out of his house for cheating…

I would’ve been poor – Man makes U-turn after realising lady…

He called for his problem being fixed unless he wouldn’t be getting down from their.

Other customers could be seen pleading with the distraught man to get down from the counter while others chiding him for such kind of behavior.

Watch the video below:

In reaction, leaddyskincare wrote: “I hope he didn’t give out his card info or compromised at the POS stand..It might be his fault.”

_sueldelioness wrote: “Before nkor!! Ahhhh do you know what it takes for a legit hard worker to save 1.5 million in Nigeria?”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“Sotey I dey carry sacrifice for you; stupid me” — Chats of late IVD’s wife,…

Man angrily kicks girlfriend out of his house for cheating again despite…

Heartbroken man seeks advice after finding out wife slept with 6 men at NYSC…

IVD’s alleged girlfriend, Tasha Amos shares result of her HIV test as she issues…

Why I married two husbands and sleep on same bed with them – Woman…

Reactions as lady shares rare video which Rico Swavey made before his demise

Man who contracted HIV while getting tattoo of Bobrisky weeps as he pleads for…

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

Man creates scene in bank after N1.7M reportedly vanished from his account…

You must delete his number – Nigerian lady fights her bestie over suspicious…

Seven lies Nigerian women fall for – Joro Olumofin reveals

“I find it hard to look in the mirror” – Lady shares…

Nigerian lady embarrassed at restaurant over inability to pay for her food…

“I never got the HIV via intercourse, I’m still a virgin” – Ailing fan reacts to…

“Go and meet your father” – Man dumps girlfriend after she…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More