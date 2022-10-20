Man cries out after IG slayqueen he booked flight for redirected it to meet another man

A distraught Nigerian man has called out a slayqueen after she used his cash to go see another man.

According to the heartbroken man, he had booked a flight for the lady only for her to redirect it to go see another man.

He bemoaned what she had did to him as he pointed out to her about how expensive booking a flight ticket is at the moment.

The young man sent her warning as he noted that she has 24 hours to return the money he had used to book her the ticket or he would be forced to jail her.

She has been uploading images with the man she went to meet on social media, which made the irate man ponder what kind of women are prevalent in today’s culture.

He posted recordings of her having fun with the other person in secret locations as well as photos of her Instagram profile.

