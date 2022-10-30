Man cries out as his nurse wife requests N200,000 to take care of sick mother

A heartbroken man has cried out after his wife who is a nurse demanded a sum of N200, 000 to take care of his sick mother.

In a post shared by Onwuegbuzie Ambrose on Facebook, the unidentified man voiced out his predicament at his home.

His mother was diagnosed with a stroke and needs medical attention at the home.

The wife who is a nurse maintained that she can only cater to the old woman if she is being paid the sum of N 200,000.

At first, the man took her wife’s words as a joke not until he left his mom at home and came back to meet her in her poo without her cleaning up the old woman, questioning her for her inaction and she attributed it to his refusal to pay her.

The man left Godsmacked and reached out to his elder sister, who later agreed to pay his wife the sum of N150,000.

The man paîned by his wife’s action stated that she isn’t meant to charge him since she’s married to him and automatically makes them a family.

The post reads:

“My mother has stroke. My wife is a nurse. I was happy at least my wife will be taking care of he since she’s a nurse. But she has refused to care for my mom. She said if she’s caring for my mom, she has to be paid. That it’s part of her job. At first I thought it was a joke, till I left my mom in a critical state where she poo on herself, came back after 5 hours to meet her the same way I left her. I asked her why she didn’t clean Mama up, she told me she hasn’t been paid. I met with my elder siblings, since Mama is living with me, they agreed to pay her to care for Mama. Janet, guess how much my wife charged for caring after her mother inlaw 200k and later sent a message to my twin sister that she will charge 150k last. Is this not too much for someone she calls Mama? What will she even be doing to charge that much? Is this not wicke.dness? All my sister’s are working from 6am to 9pm. She’s the only one around as she works in a government hospital. Is this fair? Why charging money to do what she’s suppose to do to a woman who birth the man she is married to?”

