Man destroys Range Rover he gifted his girlfriend as he catches her with a guy at the club (Video)

A Nigerian man lost control and acted out of anger after discovering that his girlfriend was cheating with a man at a club.

When he saw the Range Rover he had purchased for her parked in the garage of a well-known club in Ikoyi, Lagos state, he allegedly wrecked it.

The costly car’s body suffered considerable damage, which is depicted in a viral video on social media.

He was said to also pay her house rent and handle her finances, so when he discovered her with someone else, he was furious.

The boyfriend, though, is said to be a married father of two, while his purported girlfriend is his side chic.

In the video, he was heard yelling at the girl and calling her out for what she had done, but she was calling for his arrest.

Both groups proceeded to raise their voices as club patrons and onlookers attempted to calm them down.

