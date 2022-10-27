Man devastated after losing all his children within 3 years

A man identified as Zeeeyaulhaq Nuhu on social media has made a post lamenting over the loss of his two little children.

He lost both kids on the 7th of July 2019 and on the 26th October 2022 respectively and he posted both pictures saying “I lose all my children”.

Netizens felt very sorry for him and sympathized with him in the comments.

@officialbobbyfrederick said:

“No one deserves the pain of losing a child. May God forbid this from happening to us n give him the heart to bear this hurtful loss.”

@Wizzyesq added:

“The spirit controls the physical, go look for what is killing those innocent kids. Most times it’s the result of your last life coming to hunt you.”

See post here: