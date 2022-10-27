TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Nigerian couple relocate abroad with N20million contribution…

Hermes stirs up emotions with heartfelt video as he visits his…

Leaked audio of Sandra Iheuwa begging ex-husband, Steve Thompson…

Man devastated after losing all his children within 3 years

Entertainment
By Shalom

A man identified as Zeeeyaulhaq Nuhu on social media has made a post lamenting over the loss of his two little children.

He lost both kids on the 7th of July 2019 and on the 26th October 2022 respectively and he posted both pictures saying “I lose all my children”.

Netizens felt very sorry for him and sympathized with him in the comments.

READ ALSO

Nigerian man laments after getting robbed during traffic

Sandra Iheuwa cries out over husband’s attitude…

@officialbobbyfrederick said:

“No one deserves the pain of losing a child. May God forbid this from happening to us n give him the heart to bear this hurtful loss.”

@Wizzyesq added:

“The spirit controls the physical, go look for what is killing those innocent kids. Most times it’s the result of your last life coming to hunt you.”

See post here:

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Nigerian couple relocate abroad with N20million contribution money

Hermes stirs up emotions with heartfelt video as he visits his mum, says she…

Leaked audio of Sandra Iheuwa begging ex-husband, Steve Thompson to take her…

Nigerian man who married older white lady in viral love story reveals she has…

Hundreds of angry customers besiege popular bank as huge sums go missing from…

Moment man ran back into his car after girl he took on a date showed his face…

“We ask God for forgiveness daily but we can’t forgive our fellow…

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

Man devastated after losing all his children within 3 years

Nigerian student to be deported from UK for working more than 20 hours

Yahoo Boy laments after collecting ‘credit alert’ juju from herbalist only for…

“Young ladies are broke because they spend all their money maintaining beauty…

“I haven’t been sleeping well” – Phyna laments over…

Where did you get money – Nigerian mum questions young son after finding out how…

Bella bags ambassadorial deal with Steve Thompson’s Royal Hairs (Photos)

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More