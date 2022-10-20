Man drags his girlfriend online for cooking noodles as strong as cement (Video)

A disgruntled man has gone online to call out his girlfriend and over her culinary skills as he shows off the meal she had prepared for him.

The man revealed that he had instructed his babe to prepare him noodles; although she had agreed, what she made for him appeared to be stronger than he had expected.

In a video making the rounds online, the man showed his girlfriend in the kitchen cooking the meal.

Another part of the video reel showed the noodles in a plate as the guy and his friend tried to pierced the food with their spoon but it was as hard as a solidified cement.

Sharing the clip, he wrote:

”I asked my girlfriend to cook noodles

This is what I got”

See the video below: