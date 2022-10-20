TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“My enemies are at work”- Blessing CEO cries out hours after…

Why I have been hiding my real age for years – Actress…

Man in pains as he attends friend’s wedding only to see the bride…

Man drags his girlfriend online for cooking noodles as strong as cement (Video)

Social Media drama
By Ezie Innocent

A disgruntled man has gone online to call out his girlfriend and over her culinary skills as he shows off the meal she had prepared for him.

The man revealed that he had instructed his babe to prepare him noodles; although she had agreed, what she made for him appeared to be stronger than he had expected.

In a video making the rounds online, the man showed his girlfriend in the kitchen cooking the meal.

READ ALSO

Man cries out after IG slayqueen he booked flight for…

Man gets girlfriend international passport, surprises her…

Another part of the video reel showed the noodles in a plate as the guy and his friend tried to pierced the food with their spoon but it was as hard as a solidified cement.

Sharing the clip, he wrote:

”I asked my girlfriend to cook noodles

This is what I got”

See the video below:

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“My enemies are at work”- Blessing CEO cries out hours after losing official…

Why I have been hiding my real age for years – Actress Chioma Chukwuka…

Man in pains as he attends friend’s wedding only to see the bride is his…

Alleged Ebo: Video of IVD’s late wife, Bimbo walking barefooted at market…

“I for don run mad by now” – Lady narrates how she escaped…

“If I lose you I will die” – Video of IVD begging his late…

Husband finds out after 10 years that wife has never seen her period

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

Man drags his girlfriend online for cooking noodles as strong as cement (Video)

“You have 5, I want 2” – Jaruma begs for two children of…

“Must you always hit me?” – Moment Rico Swavey’s photo…

Man cries out after IG slayqueen he booked flight for redirected it to meet…

You are not a man of the house if you can’t offer your wife N500K — Francis…

2 years after public disagreement, Ifu Ennada and Alex hug it out at Rico’s…

Man gets girlfriend international passport, surprises her with birthday shoutout…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More