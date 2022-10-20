Man escapes being killed with his four friends after his mum suddenly called him to come back home

A man on Twitter with the handle @Khanofkhans11_ has narrated a touching story of a young man who narrowly escaped death.

He revealed that the young man was in the company of four of his friends in the club and his mum had called him to come see her urgently.

He wanted to decline but his friends insisted that he responded to the call and so he left. Only for his four friends to die in an accident on their way home.

His tweet read:

“Group of 5 Niggas wanted to go to club last night, one of them halted from the car cos his mom called him to come see her urgently. He said he will see her when he comes back, his friends had to force him to go see her. The four friends died in a fatal car accident overnight. 😔”

See tweet here: