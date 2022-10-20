TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“Must you always hit me?” – Moment Rico…

“My enemies are at work”- Blessing CEO cries out hours after…

Why I have been hiding my real age for years – Actress…

Man escapes being killed with his four friends after his mum suddenly called him to come back home

Entertainment
By Shalom

A man on Twitter with the handle @Khanofkhans11_ has narrated a touching story of a young man who narrowly escaped death.

He revealed that the young man was in the company of four of his friends in the club and his mum had called him to come see her urgently.

He wanted to decline but his friends insisted that he responded to the call and so he left. Only for his four friends to die in an accident on their way home.

READ ALSO

“Sell the ring” – Single mother in tears…

Uniport students reportedly resume school with Benz and…

His tweet read:

“Group of 5 Niggas wanted to go to club last night, one of them halted from the car cos his mom called him to come see her urgently. He said he will see her when he comes back, his friends had to force him to go see her. The four friends died in a fatal car accident overnight. 😔”

See tweet here:

 

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“Must you always hit me?” – Moment Rico Swavey’s photo…

“My enemies are at work”- Blessing CEO cries out hours after losing official…

Why I have been hiding my real age for years – Actress Chioma Chukwuka…

Alleged Ebo: Video of IVD’s late wife, Bimbo walking barefooted at market…

“If I lose you I will die” – Video of IVD begging his late…

“I for don run mad by now” – Lady narrates how she escaped…

Man laments as slayqueen he met online shows up to his house looking completely…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

Man escapes being killed with his four friends after his mum suddenly called him…

“Sell the ring” – Single mother in tears as she shares chats…

“You will grow to be greater than me” – Davido celebrates son as he…

Man who relocated 20 years ago refuses to let his wife join him in UK till date

Man laments as slayqueen he met online shows up to his house looking completely…

Man drags his girlfriend online for cooking noodles as strong as cement (Video)

“You have 5, I want 2” – Jaruma begs for two children of…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More