Man gets girlfriend international passport, surprises her with birthday shoutout from Don Jazzy (Video)

A young man has gone online to reveal all the wonderful things he had gotten for his girlfriend on her birthday.

According to the young man, all the gift he had gotten for his girl was in accordance with what she had written in her wishlist.

He disclosed that she had written that she wants her international passport renewed, buy her a blonde bone straight as well as dash her loads of cash.

In the video, he made care to get her a passport to travel outside the country, buy a blonde wig, and take her to a picture shoot.

After that, the lover boy deposited money into her account, but since he had already granted all of her wishes, he went above and beyond and bought her an iPhone 14 Pro Max.

He also requested that a bouquet of flowers be presented to his baby as a surprise.

When he reached out to music executive Don Jazzy, who sent a shout out to his lover, the special day became even more fascinating.

