Man in pains as he attends friend’s wedding only see the bride is his girlfriend of 3 years

A Twitter user has narrated how a friend’s relationship came to an end after he found out that the bride at the wedding he attended was his girlfriend.

According to the Twitter user who goes by the handle @Abdullahiabba_ his good friend had attended a wedding on the 16th of October 2022.

On getting there, he found out that his girlfriend, Fatima was the one getting married.

It was reported that the young man had been in a relationship with Fatima for three years and had been making plans of getting married to her so he was devastated when he found out she’s the one tying the knot.

Abdullahiabba_, wrote; ”Ladies will always disappoint you. This guy have been dating Fatima for the past 3 years with the intention of making her his wife just for him to attend his best friend matrimony yesterday and witness Fatima was the Bride.

Never trust a lady.”