Man in pains as he finds out his newly wedded wife used to be a ‘runs’ girl

By Ezie Innocent

A man has been left devastated after finding out that the lady he recently married used to be a call girl.

According to the Tweep who shared the story, the man had just been married to his wife for two weeks when he decided to go through her phone and found chats that left him heartbroken.

The man had discovered chats where his wife and her friend were talking about their amorous activity with some clients.

“A friend of mine who resides in Abuja, Is presently in dilemma. He just found out that his newly wedded wife, was into “runs.” “How did he find out?” You may be wondering. Well, he went thru her cell phone, & read a chat between her, & her friend, & saw where they’d a discourse…

About a thrreeessome they once had with a white man that works somewhere in Abuja, & also saw another chat where she was discussing with the same friend about an appointment she had at Transcorp Hilton with a politician.

He’s confused as to what to do from here, & also strongly…

Considering calling it quits, given that the marriage is just 2 weeks old. The situation has left him very traumatized. He found out all these yesterday.

He asked me to tweet it, to know what advice you may have for him. He will be reading your comments.

Thanks!”

