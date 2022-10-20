TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“My enemies are at work”- Blessing CEO cries out hours after…

Why I have been hiding my real age for years – Actress…

Man in pains as he attends friend’s wedding only to see the bride…

Man laments as slayqueen he met online shows up to his house looking completely different

Social Media drama
By Ezie Innocent

A Nigerian man has taken to his social media page to express disappointment after he invited a slayqueen to his home.

The young man revealed that he had met the slayqueen on social media and they both had arranged to meet at his house.

However, he was left totally disappointed after the lady arrived and she looked totally different from her online photos.

READ ALSO

Man drags his girlfriend online for cooking noodles as…

Man cries out after IG slayqueen he booked flight for…

In a video he had shared online, the young man bemoaned his situation by utilizing the what I ordered versus what I got joke to flaunt the lady.

Watch the video below:

See Netizens reactions;

pauldgoodguy wrote; wait make she go put on the wig and high school jacket first then stand beside flower

djteefrosh; Make she drip inside house?😂

dcdob_oyebola; Her cream don finish before e reach your turn bro 😂

ajibolapizzle; Na when she Dey hot be that picture😂 lo se je bé

igotgod_3; Na when she been de date pablo

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“My enemies are at work”- Blessing CEO cries out hours after losing official…

Why I have been hiding my real age for years – Actress Chioma Chukwuka…

Man in pains as he attends friend’s wedding only to see the bride is his…

Alleged Ebo: Video of IVD’s late wife, Bimbo walking barefooted at market…

“I for don run mad by now” – Lady narrates how she escaped…

“If I lose you I will die” – Video of IVD begging his late…

Husband finds out after 10 years that wife has never seen her period

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

Man laments as slayqueen he met online shows up to his house looking completely…

Man drags his girlfriend online for cooking noodles as strong as cement (Video)

“You have 5, I want 2” – Jaruma begs for two children of…

“Must you always hit me?” – Moment Rico Swavey’s photo…

Man cries out after IG slayqueen he booked flight for redirected it to meet…

You are not a man of the house if you can’t offer your wife N500K — Francis…

2 years after public disagreement, Ifu Ennada and Alex hug it out at Rico’s…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More