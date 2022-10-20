Man laments as slayqueen he met online shows up to his house looking completely different

A Nigerian man has taken to his social media page to express disappointment after he invited a slayqueen to his home.

The young man revealed that he had met the slayqueen on social media and they both had arranged to meet at his house.

However, he was left totally disappointed after the lady arrived and she looked totally different from her online photos.

In a video he had shared online, the young man bemoaned his situation by utilizing the what I ordered versus what I got joke to flaunt the lady.

pauldgoodguy wrote; wait make she go put on the wig and high school jacket first then stand beside flower

djteefrosh; Make she drip inside house?😂

dcdob_oyebola; Her cream don finish before e reach your turn bro 😂

ajibolapizzle; Na when she Dey hot be that picture😂 lo se je bé

igotgod_3; Na when she been de date pablo