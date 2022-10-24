TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Man laments bitterly over girlfriend who bathes only once in 2 weeks

Entertainment
By Shalom

A young man has revealed that his girlfriend only showers once in two weeks which he didn’t notice till he moved in with her.

He stated that he loves her but can’t cope with the smell and now he sleeps on the couch. He has tried to talk to her but she wouldn’t budge.

In his words:

“I love her, but I did NOT know what I was getting into. She doesn’t shower frequently. At all. She showers at max once every other week,” he said.

“Before we moved in together I didn’t notice any particular BAD smell. Occasionally she had BO which is human. I’m guessing she would take her occasional shower before seeing me?”

“After a few months of trying to live with it, I was fed up. I had been sleeping on the couch because the smell was so terrible. I sat her down and tried to have a serious conversation about it,” he said.

 

