Man nabs his driver who claimed to be sick having fun with two women

An intriguing tale about a driver who he thought was sick and went out for fun was told by a Ghanaian man.

He claimed that the driver had told him that he was sick and would not be able to take him anywhere that day.

On meeting the driver, who realised that he’s been caught, he reacted by talking about how much of a small world we are in.

He shared the story via his Twitter page on Friday, September 30, 2022.

When asked if he would sack the driver, he said that they’ve known each other for long, so that won’t happen. He, however, added that they will have a talk about the incident.

The narrator tweeted; ”My driver in Ghana told me he was sick so he couldn’t take me around today . I went to the chop bar and bucked him with 2 women. He said “ owww small world”.”

@yonda_bii wrote; Will you sack him?🥹😭

@ob_ato said ; Loool impossible we go too far but we will speak tomorrow

In reaction, @WasupGh wrote; He’s probably the one who showed you that chop bar

@AfyaJayne; 😂😂😂😂 ibi small world aloo enor be small world?

@natureboy360; Please its called recovery therapeutic stage 😂😂😂