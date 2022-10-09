TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Don Jazzy finally reacts to Pretty Mike’s appearance at his…

Man dumps girlfriend days after telling her ‘you mean the world…

Ayra Starr rocks silver boots with native as Mavin stars storm…

Man narrates how cheating girlfriend announced her wedding via WhatsApp group chat

Entertainment
By Shalom

A young man identified as Prince Mudi has narrated how his girlfriend informed him and some other men that she was getting married to someone else.

According to Prince, he had dated the girl for one year. One night, she added him and her other lovers to a WhatsApp group where she announced that she would be tying the knot with someone else.

Prince Mudi also noted that immediately after making the announcement, she exited the group and left the men behind to talk about themselves.

READ ALSO

Lady reveals what happened after fasting and praying for…

Elderly man goes on his knee to propose to young lover…

In his words:

“In 2017 I dated this girl for a year. One night she added me to a random WhatsApp group & said “all of you are the guys I didnt want & its over because I’m getting married next weekend. She immediately exited & left us getting to know each other.”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Don Jazzy finally reacts to Pretty Mike’s appearance at his mother’s…

Man dumps girlfriend days after telling her ‘you mean the world to me’

Ayra Starr rocks silver boots with native as Mavin stars storm Don Jazzy’s…

How I met my sister for the first time inside a bus – Lady narrates

Davido and Chioma step out in style in London, turn down a fan’s bouquet (Video)

Family shows off transformation after relocating to London (Video)

“She never abandoned me” – Lady heartbroken as she finds out…

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

Man narrates how cheating girlfriend announced her wedding via WhatsApp group…

Man slams ladies dragging Chioma for taking back Davido

The people bullying me on social media, can’t face me in reality – Tega Dominic

“We go remind you” – Netizens react after Nkechi Blessing…

Jubilation as Davido and his babymama Chioma lock lips (Video)

Ashmusy reveals source of income following allegations of being bankrolled by…

Nkechi Blessing makes new revelation about her past relationship as she shows…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More