Man narrates how cheating girlfriend announced her wedding via WhatsApp group chat

A young man identified as Prince Mudi has narrated how his girlfriend informed him and some other men that she was getting married to someone else.

According to Prince, he had dated the girl for one year. One night, she added him and her other lovers to a WhatsApp group where she announced that she would be tying the knot with someone else.

Prince Mudi also noted that immediately after making the announcement, she exited the group and left the men behind to talk about themselves.

In his words:

“In 2017 I dated this girl for a year. One night she added me to a random WhatsApp group & said “all of you are the guys I didnt want & its over because I’m getting married next weekend. She immediately exited & left us getting to know each other.”