Entertainment
By Shalom

Socialite Vera Sidika recently decided to remove her fake b*m to save her life from health risks and complications but her husband misses her old figure.

Her husband has however decided to show support and choose her good heart and personality over her fake b*m.

He said:

“Dear wife I know this hasn’t been easy at all. I’ve been with you throughout the entire process and all I can see is that you are a very strong lady. I’m so happy you found peace and acceptance and finally had the courage to come out and educate young girls. I your husband miss your k*ller figure so much but what I love and treasure is your personality and pure heart. I will love you more just the way you are.” 

