Man reveals how he dresses his beautiful wife whenever she plans to step out…

Entertainment
By Shalom

A young man on TikTok with the handle, @young15 has revealed how he dresses his beautiful wife when she’s going out.

In the video, he made it clear that he doesn’t allow her wear clothes that expose her body because he will not be there with her.

The video was captioned:

“This is how I dress my fiancee if she’s going out without me.”

Netizens flooded the comments with their opinions on the matter.

@Blackgirlluxuryevents: “I promise if my man thinks he can tell me what to wear it’ll be the last day he is my man. I have my own mind and will wear what I want.”

@sheriff: “😂😂the way he waves as if nothing has happened..am tired of these men now😂😂😂.”

See video here:

@y0ung.15

She was pissed but i did the right thing #young15 #sianeh_amanda #fyp #fyp

♬ Rush – Ayra Starr

 

