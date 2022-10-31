Man screams in fear as female photographer suddenly goes into trance during photoshoot (Video)

The astonishing moment a photographer appeared to be overpowered by a supernatural force has been captured in an online video.

The female photographer was working on a client’s professional photo shoot when she unexpectedly went into a trance.

She appeared regular at first in the viral video, adjusting her male client’s agbada while a traditional praise music played in the background.

She made a few changes, but then abruptly lost control of her faculties and began to scream. The client observed her in disbelief as she removed her wig and behaved strangely.

He attempted to touch her to see if she was okay, but as things deteriorated, he kept calling for the manager.

Watch the video below:

Check out reactions gathered from netizens below;

iamthatlindy; And the guy was still standing there ??me wey for don reach house …

callmedamy; See as the guy fear 😂😂

sleepwear_nig; I feel bad for the man😂😂😂😂😂 the song

seun.alaran; Una better begin check una mental health 👀

ice_fairy; People see this and say “he/she has gone into a trance” I see this as tormenting spirit manifesting in their victim. Have you ever asked why pastors don’t go into trance like this? Bearing in mind they experience moments of trance often. What spirit of God will make one disoriented, be acting mad or possessed? Think about it💭