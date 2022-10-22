Man shares chats with a cloth vendor who desired to sleep with him

A TikTok user with the handle NaijaLilBaby has exposed a commercial s*x worker under the guise of an online cloth vendor.

In the video, the young man revealed his conversation with the vendor who asked him what his deal was.

She went ahead to tell the customer, “night 60k, short 30k”.

The young man laughed while making the video as he said “set awon cloth vendor”.

Netizens reacted to this post saying:

@Kirirkiristar:“😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 I don die o no if my husband sees this ehh my business don close . So na wetin them Dey do be this.”

@Sandra_doval: “I’m an online cloth vendor and I feel bad honestly🥺 coz mine is purely biusiness and this makes every1 look like olosho.”

See video here: