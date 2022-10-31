TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

A Twitter user, Zwelithini has narrated how his laptop was stolen and how the thieves apologized via email.

The thief apologized for stealing the laptop saying that he needed to sell the laptop to make ends meet.

He further narrated how the thief told him that if he needed any file, he should alert him so that he will send it across.

Zwelithini posted saying: “They stole my laptop last night and they sent me an email using my email, I have mixed emotions now.😩” 

The thief was also “kind” enough to acknowledge the fact that he saw the research proposal that he was working on and attached the files to him in the apology email he sent.

See post here:

