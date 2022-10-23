TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Actor Frederick Leonard to wed colleague, Peggy Ovire this year

Moment comedian Sabinus meets look-alike (Video)

Davido and Chioma perform ‘Assurance’ at Israel DMW’s wedding…

Man shares touching story of how best friend stood by him when hospitalized (Video)

Lifestyle
By Ezie Innocent

Best friends reveal the unwavering support they gave each other when the other was in the hospital for a long, melting the hearts of social media users.

The strong bond between the two closest friends who stood by one another in all conditions was documented in a viral social media story.

READ ALSO

“Co-workers are not your friends, they may betray you if…

Nigerians who loan their friends money can relate to this.…

One of the friends was hospitalized in the clip, and his friend stayed by his side to bathe and clean him until he was discharged.

Their childhood photo, which represented how long they had remained faithful to one another, was also included in the collage.

Playing in the background of the video is a song by Johnny Drille featuring Don Jazzy ‘How are you, my friend’.

Watch the video below …

 

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Actor Frederick Leonard to wed colleague, Peggy Ovire this year

Moment comedian Sabinus meets look-alike (Video)

Davido and Chioma perform ‘Assurance’ at Israel DMW’s wedding (Video)

Cybernauts dig out old post of Peggy Ovire saying Igbo men are the most…

How woman who died giving birth was miraculously revived by the newborn baby

“Is my husband’s house a relaxation centre” — Newlywed wife fumes as…

Man shares chats with a cloth vendor who desired to sleep with him

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

Man shares touching story of how best friend stood by him when hospitalized…

Actor Gideon Okeke confirms divorce from wife after two years, issues out a PSA

Moment comedian Sabinus meets look-alike (Video)

Gongo Aso was originally offered to Ruggedman but he rejected it – Producer, ID…

I can’t be monogamous because there are too many fine girls – Blaqbonez (Video)

Davido and Chioma perform ‘Assurance’ at Israel DMW’s wedding (Video)

Lady reveals what her boyfriend told her after she found a bedroom photo on his…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More