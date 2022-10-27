TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Shalom

A man named Kenny Hussein has shared an emotional video of himself and his friend, highlighting their friendship journey.

He posted about how they stuck by each other through good and bad health and this got Netizens gushing.

Some of them pleaded that they never allow women or money to come between their beautiful friendship.

They said:

@Precious Dave450: “your friendship is one in a million. let nothing come in between you, not woman or money please 🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰. love you both 🥰🥰.”

@Africanmyth: “Imagine after this love for so many years, you come marry, your wife come dey give your friend attitude any time he come around… SMH! 😌”

@Kaceehairs: “Omo, my tears dropped. Really want to make a video with this sound but gat no oremi atata. Thanks for making it on my behalf 🥰🥺. God keep you two.” 

@kennydarglish

Padi mi Gan Gan Gan.. It’s been said that “the greatest healing therapy is friendship and love. Sometimes life knocks us out for a bit and reminds us that we are not invincible. Fortunately, it also shows us how resilient and strong we are… Alhamdulillah for everything 🙏🙏🙏. #trending #fypシ #goviral #tiktok #tiktoknigeria #myfriend #donjazzy #johnnydrille🇳🇬 @donjazzy @johnnydrille #tiktoknigerianigeria🇳🇬

♬ original sound – Kj lyrics

 

