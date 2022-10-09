Man slams ladies dragging Chioma for taking back Davido

A Nigerian man identified as Edijalo has made a case for Chioma Rowland, babymama to Nigerian singer, Davido Adeleke.

Edijalo, in his recent tweet, stated that many ladies would accept Davido without thinking twice, despite constant rumours of cheating.

Davido and Chioma have been making headlines lately after being spotted hanging out in different clubs and even sharing a kiss. Some ladies however, dragged Chioma for accepting back Davido into her life.

Edijalo in his response to ladies dragging Chioma, said:

“Blame Chioma all you want, but naija women wey no go take men like Davido back no reach 5. People wey dey find am hard to leave their cheating BFs cos he get apartment for Lekki phase 2 dey cap nonsense.”

See a screenshot of his tweet below: