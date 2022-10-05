Man spends over N300k on wife in one night as reward for being loyal

A Ghanaian man has rained love and affection on his wife for being a remarkable life partner to him.

The man identified as Nicholas lavished his lover with several luxuries in a single night, as seen in a video he shared on social media.

After taking her to a relaxing location and taking her to several eateries, the two went to a wig shop so he could buy her a wig.

Nicholas displayed the bank alert on his phone, which revealed that he had given his wife over Ghc8,000 (around N342k) in one night as thanks for being a faithful wife.

Taking to his social media page @nick_official96 posted the clip with the caption; “The love life of my wife and i #DINIC 22 #the story continues.”

