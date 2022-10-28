TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Man storms ex-girlfriend’s office with his friends to retrieve phone he bought (Video)

By Ezie Innocent

An irate man has stormed his girlfriend’s work place to retrieve the phone he had gifted her while they were still in a relationship.

The young man stated that the lady allegedly said to him she was no longer interested in him and wants to end their relationship.

He however charged into her office of work with his band of friends in the morning and demanded that he won’t leave her alone until she gives him the smart gadget he have her.

He was seen embarrassing her in front of her coworkers and making a ruckus in a video that was viral on social media.

In an effort to get the phone back, he halted what she was doing and stopped her from going farther.

Watch the video below:

