Man who contracted HIV while getting tattoo of Bobrisky weeps as he pleads for financial support (Video)

By Ezie Innocent

A social media user going by the name Lord Casted begs for funding to launch a business after contracting Hiv from tattooing Bobrisky.

It would be recalled that following the announcement of contracting the disease, Bobrisly declined responsibility while affirming that it was an action he carried out willingly.

In a recent video, he begged well-meaning Nigerians to help him because his health has forced him to stop going to school.

He further pleaded to Bob of Lagos for forgiveness while hoping for financial assistance from his end.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CjsJtuSq9gL/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=invalid&ig_rid=2ea94807-87c8-44e2-b562-7bcb2da96ebc

 

In other news; Oyindamola Martins, the younger brother of the late Bimbo Ogbonna has revealed that his family members did everything possible to keep Bimbo away from IK but she kept on going back to him.

In response to comments on social media, Oyindamola gave an explanation of how his sister’s marriage came to be.

