Man who contracted HIV while getting tattoo of Bobrisky weeps as he pleads for financial support (Video)

A social media user going by the name Lord Casted begs for funding to launch a business after contracting Hiv from tattooing Bobrisky.

It would be recalled that following the announcement of contracting the disease, Bobrisly declined responsibility while affirming that it was an action he carried out willingly.

In a recent video, he begged well-meaning Nigerians to help him because his health has forced him to stop going to school.

He further pleaded to Bob of Lagos for forgiveness while hoping for financial assistance from his end.

Watch the video below …

