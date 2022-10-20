Man who relocated 20 years ago refuses to let his wife join him in UK till date

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Social Media drama
By Ezie Innocent

A Twitter user has revealed that his uncle who had moved to the United Kingdom two decades ago has refused to allow his wife to come live with him there.

He claimed that the man was opposed to the idea of relocating her permanently to the UK, where he had lived for the previous 20 years.

The narrator, @Benn X1 on Twitter, stated that his uncle and aunt merely occasionally visit one another.

He wrote; ”My uncle has been in the UK for nearly 20 years, and has refused to take his wife to the UK permanently. Instead, they visit each other once in a while.

Sometimes, it is better for your wife to cheat on you in Nigeria than for her to mess up your life abroad. But men won’t learn.”

In reaction, @PenTitan wrote; I know a man like this. He explained to us how his £500k mansion in the UK is too important to lose just because someone just wakes up and decides to be “free”.

@asuzor_david ; Because she didn’t build with him. If she built with him, he will trust her with everything

@Princemayorwar; Them fit dey shine your uncle wife kongo once in a while be that. If you don’t trust your women enough to take her with you, why marry her? If you marry her, why not divorce?”

