Man with 18 children, 46 grandchildren gives testimony as he marks 100th birthday (Video)

Social Media drama
By Ezie Innocent

An elderly man who comes from Benue State has celebrated his 100th birthday at Dunamis Church in Abuja.

It was gathered that, the man who was born in 1922 married three wives, 18 children, 46 grandchildren, and 19 great-grandchildren.

The 100-year-old, according to reports, doesn’t wear glasses and doesn’t move about with a walking stick, and has also never been admitted to the hospital.

The old man who is commemorating his tenth decade on earth in a video posted online appeared healthy and happy as Pastor Dr. Elenchi introduced him to the congregation.

Watch the video below:

Although, social media users have expressed surprised at how healthy and younger he looks as some netizens point out that he could easily pass for a 70 year old.

