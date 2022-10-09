MC Oluomo leads five million-man rally for Tinubu in Lagos (Photos and Video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Ezie Innocent

Musiliu Akinsanya, popularly known as MC Oluomo, the chairman of the Lagos state parks and garages management committee, has led a ‘five million-man’ rally in Lagos for All Progressives Congress presidential candidate Bola Tinubu.

After supporters of Labour Party presidential candidate Peter Obi marched on various Lagos streets last week, MC Oluomo announced a massive rally for Tinubu.

The rally, which began at Teslim Balogun Stadium in Surulere, has caused traffic congestion in some parts of Lagos.

The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) announced a traffic diversion for the rally ahead of time.

The Lagos state agency advised motorists from Eko Bridge inwards Surulere to pass through the stadium bridge to Funsho Williams avenue and connect to their destination through Ojuelegbe to Lawanson-Itire road.

During the march across streets in Lagos, shouts of “Awa Lokan”, “Se Jagaban”, “Tinubu for President” rend the air.

Here are photos and videos below;

