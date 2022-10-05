TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“Her dad abandoned us”- Mother of little girl who…

“I wanted a showstepping dress” – Lady behind…

UNIPORT student allegedly sells his k!dney to buy iPhone 14 for…

Mom begs daughter’s boyfriend after he retrieved iPhone he bought for her because she cheated

Social Media drama
By Ezie Innocent

A young Nigerian man who discovered his partner was cheating on him has seized the iPhone XR he purchased for her.

He and his friends barged into her home and got into a fight before he was able to take the pricey phone back.

It was learned that she takes care of the second lover with the money he pays her, even going so far as to handle his data subscription.

READ ALSO

UNIPORT student allegedly sells his k!dney to buy iPhone 14…

Woman watches in surprise as her husband sprays money on…

He and his friends barged into her home and got into a fight before he was able to take the pricey phone back.

It was learned that she takes care of the second lover with the money he pays her, even going so far as to handle his data subscription.

The boyfriend claimed his baby’s mother called him crying and begged him to give her another phone to use, even if it was an Android smartphone, when he was telling what had happened to a friend.

Read the chats below:

Watch the video below;

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“Her dad abandoned us”- Mother of little girl who joined…

“I wanted a showstepping dress” – Lady behind BBNaija winner,…

UNIPORT student allegedly sells his k!dney to buy iPhone 14 for his girlfriend

Davido shares loved-up video with Chioma Rowland

Lady excited as her boyfriend proposes to her after her final year exams…

Actress, Aunty Ramota heartbroken after seeing fufu in new phone she purchased

Lady who travelled abroad returns to Nigeria to marry old man (Video)

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

Mom begs daughter’s boyfriend after he retrieved iPhone he bought for her…

James Brown replies fan who asked why he’s yet to tear the nylon of his…

Obi’s supporters give child hawker new clothe, buy his entire goods

“You can only tell me you don’t understand when FG pay our…

They’re humans too – Reactions as policeman begs motorist for cashew nut at…

Lady who travelled abroad returns to Nigeria to marry old man (Video)

Man discovers he saved over N2 million as he breaks his piggy bank

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More