Moment beggar ran away with 20 dollars that fell from purse of white lady who wanted to give her $1 (Video)

A young woman who wanted to give some money to a beggar regretted doing so after the female beggar took off with her money.

A video making the rounds online captures the moment the beggar ran off with her 20 dollars.

The young lady and some of her companions were busy enjoying themselves with slices of pizza when the vagrant woman approached them to solicit for alms.

She had intended to give out $1, but a $20 note accidentally fell from her purse. When the beggar noticed it, he quickly grabbed both notes and fled.

The money spilled out of the alms giver’s purse when she stooped down and opened it in front of the poor woman.

The lady begged the beggar to stop and return the one dollar bill and twenty bucks, but she swiftly turned on her heels.

She attempted to pursue her, but was unable to keep up with her, so the pursuit came to a sudden end.

Watch the video below: