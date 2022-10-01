TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“I have been suffering diseases since then” –…

“I’m too beautiful for this world, even my haters would…

Angry bride attacks elderly wedding guest who wiped her face with…

Moment Israel DMW accidentally called Davido ‘N*gga’ while hyping him (Video)

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

A viral video captures the moment Israel DMW, the logistics manager of Afrobeats music star, Davido, accidentally called his boss a “n*gga”.

The aide was busy hailing his boss as he usually does when he mistakenly had a slip of tongue and used the N word.

Israel had first utilized “001” the singer’s numerical moniker to address him as he took the opportunity to promote his forthcoming show.

READ ALSO

Tekno mocks Dammy Krane for crying about money Davido…

Chioma will give birth for Davido next year – Cubana…

The artiste revealed that the concert is on October 22nd, then Israel interjected, saying, ‘Yeah, we coming n*gga’. But he immediately corrected himself and said; ‘We coming boss, yes shutdown.’

Everyone in the room, began laughing at what had happened and Davido who didn’t appear offended joined them.

Watch the video below:

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“I have been suffering diseases since then” – Man who tattooed…

“I’m too beautiful for this world, even my haters would agree” –…

Angry bride attacks elderly wedding guest who wiped her face with money (Video)

Young boy embarrasses mother on his graduation day, video sparks outrage

I called my friend – Woman spots her friend’s husband at hospital with a…

BBNaija: Reactions as Obi Cubana reveals who will win this season

I never forced you to draw me – Bobrisky slams man who said he got sick…

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

Moment Israel DMW accidentally called Davido ‘N*gga’ while hyping him (Video)

Woman watches in surprise as her husband sprays money on only his younger wife…

How I returned to my senses after seizing my girlfriend’s waist bead – Man…

Man nabs his driver who claimed to be sick having fun with two women

How I ended up marrying a guy I blocked – Lady shares love story

Lady joyful as she reveals what made her genotype change from AS to AA

Lady falls in love with banker while depositing cash, pleads for his phone…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More