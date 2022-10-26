TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“Chioma what did you add in your stew?” –…

Man laments bitterly over girlfriend who bathes only once in 2…

Nigerian couple relocate abroad with N20million contribution…

Moment man ran back into his car after girl he took on a date showed his face online (Video)

Social Media drama
By Ezie Innocent

A young woman attempted to introduce a guy who had gone on a date with her as her boyfriend, but he was having none of it.

He swiftly raced back inside the car to conceal in the video she had taken to boast about him as her boyfriend.

The young girl’s look suggested that she was astonished by her date’s response.

READ ALSO

Brand Influencer shares his response to lady who slid into…

“Avoid marrying the breadwinner in any family” –…

Watch the video below:

believing_boss; Na the car key he forget, make the car nor lock against una 🤨

empressddigest; It’s is an example of Tigbogbowa ni and not Teminikann😂😂😂

dont_foldcp; He forgot his phone just a coincidence

easi_tinka; Baba no run , you don cast 😂😂😂😂

offy_nails; Aza hide face before red jacket go remember person wey them forget 🥲

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“Chioma what did you add in your stew?” – Moment Davido asked…

Man laments bitterly over girlfriend who bathes only once in 2 weeks

Nigerian couple relocate abroad with N20million contribution money

I made my family proud — Nigerian man says as he shows off his older white lover…

Leaked audio of Sandra Iheuwa begging ex-husband, Steve Thompson to take her…

Hermes stirs up emotions with heartfelt video as he visits his mum, says she…

“We ask God for forgiveness daily but we can’t forgive our fellow…

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

Brand Influencer shares his response to lady who slid into his DM three years…

Moment man ran back into his car after girl he took on a date showed his face…

Hundreds of angry customers besiege popular bank as huge sums go missing from…

Hermes stirs up emotions with heartfelt video as he visits his mum, says she…

Nigerian couple relocate abroad with N20million contribution money

Nigerian man who married older white lady in viral love story reveals she has…

How a Red Dot Sight Works

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More