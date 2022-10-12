Mother cries out after waking up to husband s*xually abusing 5-year-old daughter in bed

A 37-year-old woman has accused her husband of defiling their 5-year-old daughter on Sunday night, October 9, in South Africa.

The Reaction Unit South Africa, said that they received a call for assistance on Sunday night just after 10pm.

He said the child’s mother, aged 37, told Reaction Unit officers, that she had been asleep when her husband came back home intoxicated.

According to her, she was in bed with her 5-year-old twins, a boy and girl. She woke up only to find her husband forcing himself on her daughter and she forcibly pushed him out and raised alarm.

He fled to an unknown destination before the police could arrive the scene of the incident.

The police are now investigating the matter.