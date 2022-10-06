Multichoice shocks fans as they reveal the total billions of naira invested on BBNaija (Video)

Multichoice has revealed that they invested about 4.7 billion Naira on the latest edition of Big Brother naija reality TV show.

Busola Tejumola said that the Big Brother naija reality TV show is a certified investment forum and its has proven to help the lives of those who have emerged winners on the show.

Netizens reacted in so many different ways. Some stated that if they invested 4.7 billion Naira in the show then they shouldn’t give the winner just 100 million naira.

However some others claimed that multichoice didn’t make back any profit or even that exact amount and maybe they ran at a loss and that is why the prize money was too small compared to the investment money.

