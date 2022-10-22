Mum of three announces divorce from husband after 13 years

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Shalom

A lady named Vuyo Ketani has announced her final decision to leave her marriage after thirteen years.

In an emotional video, she was seen taking out her wedding rings and placing them on the table while joyfully moving her hands.

Netizens in the comments commended her courage to leave and advised her that it was better to walk away than to be carried out in a body bag.

The video was captioned “13 years later, 3 beautiful kids. it is well”

Other Netizens narrated their own experiences.

@BalanceMaintained: “9 years of marriage… 5 children and 28 weeks pregnant – going through a divorce…. It’s hard but I’ve accepted it now.”

@chuddyonwuchekwa: “I’m in the process of leaving after 12yrs with 4boys for him…he shut me out cos he has made money and all of a sudden I’m not worth it anymore.”

See video here:

@u_mamcete

#sekuphelile

♬ original sound – ROXYINAJ ♥️😻

