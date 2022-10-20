TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

In an emotional video, Alex of the Big Brother Naija reality TV show was seen trying to write a condolence message for Late Rico when his picture frame fell on her.

At the memorial service of Rico Swavey, it got to Alex’s turn to write her condolence message to him when his picture frame that was resting on the wall fell on her head.

She was really trying hard to pull herself together and prevent herself from crying. She leaned on the table and that was when the frame fell on her and she said emotionally “must you always beat me?” 

It was a very touching moment and netizens claimed he was trying to hug her or pass a message to her from the great beyond.

