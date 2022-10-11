My ex-boyfriend is begging for reconciliation – BBNaija winner, Phyna cries out (Video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

The winner of Big Brother Naija 2022, Phyna, has claimed that her ex-boyfriend desires a reconciliation.

This was revealed by the reality TV star during a recent interview with Hero Daniels, a media figure.

Before she became famous, Phyna talked about two men she had relationships with but later ended.

She claimed that she was running a business and making hair while dating the first man, but that their relationship ended. She afterwards met another man, with whom she dated briefly before relocating.

Before moving to Abuja, where she established herself as a hype woman, Phyna claimed that she and her recent ex broke up.

After five trials, she was ultimately chosen for the Big Brother Naija reality show and was declared the winner by fate.

She disclosed that the ex-boyfriend had contacted her to make amends as a result of her newfound fame.

