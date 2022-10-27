My father thought I was a waste of school fees – Skit maker, Soso

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

Popular female comedienne, Sophia Chisom, who is known on social media as Soso has narrated how her father reacted to her career choice after graduation.

In the interview with BBC, Sophia disclosed that she studied Political Science and Public Administration in the University of Port-Harcourt but after graduation, she chose to go into comedy which seemingly got her father disappointed in her.

Sophia revealed that she always wanted to be an entertainer but didn’t know what path to explore and also really didn’t fancy doing a 9-5 job.

When she discovered the pure water selling concept, her father was disappointed but she insisted on going on.

She said:

“My father felt like I was a waste of school fees, to be honest. It felt like you didn’t go to the University to come and be selling pure water.”

