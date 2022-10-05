“My handsome husband sent me flowers, but the Nnewi girl in me would have preferred money” – Chizzy Alichi

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Chizzy Alichi, a Nollywood actress, has proudly displayed how happy her marriage is.

The actress and producer revealed on her verified Instagram page that her husband brought her beautiful flowers to her office.

In a video on her page, the actress held the beautiful flowers and expressed deep appreciation for her man.

She, however, stated that she would have preferred that such a romantic gesture be converted into cash in her bank.

Chizzy Alichi posted the video and captioned it:

“So earlier today, I walk into my office to see the beautiful fresh flowers that my handsome husband sent to me. Sweetest thing ever. I didn’t know my hubby is this romantic. E shock me o. I love you forever my gift. But I would have preferred money in my account. The nnewi girl in me is talking, don’t mind me.”

