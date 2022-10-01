TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

A woman, Aishat Zakariyah has filed a divorce case against her husband, Taofeek Zakariyah, on the grounds of domestic violence.

The divorce suit was ruled over by a Grade A Customary Court, Mapo, Ibadan, Oyo State.

Aishat complained of extreme domestic violence after her husband started attending prayer houses in search of the cause of his problems and that was where he was told that his wife, Aishat was the cause.

He began forcing her to join prayers and fast despite her pregnancy.

Aishat said:

“He once visited one of the prayer houses where he was informed that I belonged to a cult and was behind his woes. My husband returned home furious and started beating me with a broom. He went further to sprinkle certain water on me”

She further spoke about the forceful fasting that made her lose her pregnancy when she said to the court…

“Taofeek made incisions on my head and insisted that I fasted for three days non-stop while I was at an advanced stage of our second child’s pregnancy. This eventually led to my having a premature baby.”

 

