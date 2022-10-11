TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


“My story must be told” – Ailing actress Halima Abubakar shares touching testimony of her struggles (Video)

By Ezie Innocent

Halima Abubakar, a Nollywood actress, has reopened old wounds.

The actress, who is still in the hospital, posted a touching message on her Instagram story.

Halima recounted her painful experience and journey, sharing pictures and video clips of her bleeding.

Her family member, who broke the news on her behalf, posted photos of her protruding belly.

According to her family, the actress remained tough, despite going through pains.

For them, it is a miracle that the actress is still alive.

“My baby was still in a good mood even with the pain… Only strong few can do that…you can never tell, she was ill. My babe will bounce back….. Best believe that”.

“This is an original picture of the tummy in Dubai.

It is a miracle she is with us…. Her story must be told”.

