My wife is 50″ – Couple who welcomed twin babies after 16 years of marriage share testimony

A Nigerian man named Ambrose and his wife, Mercy Akinmoluwayan, recently welcomed a set of twin boys after waiting for 16 years.

They held the child dedication at their church in Abuja and the boys were named Joseph and Joshua.

Telling their story, Ambrose said:

“I got married at Charismatic Renewal Ministries in Ondo town. I got married to my wife, Mercy Adenugba, who is now Mercy Akinmoluwayan on Dec. 3, 2005.

There were challenges in the course of hoping for the best, because we are Christians and we have decided by God’s grace that we have to make this marriage work, we did not allow pressure from here and there to weigh us down.

This year Aug. 12, my wife clocked 50. We gave birth to the babies on Sept. 27, 2021, at Federal Medical Centre, Abuja,”he said.

He admonished those who might be expecting one blessing or the other in there lives and said:

‘Don’t draw conclusion on your life and don’t write yourself off.”

He also added that his wife was a virgin when he got married to her.

“So it was not that she had even messed herself up at all but we give thanks to God,” he said.