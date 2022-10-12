Native doctor sits under heavy rainfall in frustration after failing to hold rain at event (Video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Ezie Innocent

Guests were dissatisfied with a traditional rainmaker after he failed to keep the rain from falling so that a celebration could proceed as planned.

The local doctor could be seen in a video becoming viral online sitting on the ground and expressing frustration as it poured down rain.

But attendees were placed beneath canopies and watched as the traditionalist appeared defeated.

No power can be compared to the Most High, said social media users who reacted to the video.

stanl_eypoundz; God na he mate Abi he nor well

love_is_a_brand; I always wondered if that thing works for real … abi na luck 😂😂

hazemann9999; The Gods don japa

wwwbangin; You dey WHINE God

odion_edegbe; He think say na mama put kpomo 350 🤦🏾‍♂️

wirblo; God na ur mate

