Netizens drag lady who made tattoo of singer Asake’s face on her body

Entertainment
By Shalom

A Nigerian lady has expressed her love for fast rising music artist, Ololade Asake by drawing a tattoo of his face on her body.

In a viral video, she had the artist’s face drawn on her body but netizens didn’t applaud this act of hers. In fact, she was made jest of.

They laughed at the tattoo and claimed it didn’t look like the artist. They also reminded her of the die-hard fan of Bobrisky who tattooed the crossdresser’s face on his body and is now suffering an unknown ailment.

Some claimed that she did this to attract the attention of the artist but instead, she attracted backlashes from netizens who thought that the tattoo did not in any way resemble their cherished celebrity.

See video here:

 

 

