TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“As a married woman, you have no business being friends…

“You made me a millionaire” – Rita Daniels…

Davido buys Chioma brand new G-wagon (Video)

Netizens emotional as Rico Swavey dies after ghastly accident

Entertainment
By Shalom

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Rico Swavey, has unfortunately passed on at the age of 30 after fighting for his life.

The reality star was involved in a ghastly motor accident and he was placed on life support, but unfortunately he could not make it.

READ ALSO

Man accidentally cuts off his ‘thing’ while…

“What Uti Nwachukwu taught me about being in my 40s” -Yul…

Pleas had already been sent out to the general public for financial assistance to foot his medical bills and help him get better but sadly, death had other plans.

There hasn’t been any word from his family but fans and netizens all over Nigeria have shown so much pain over his unfortunate demise.

Netizens have taken to social media to sympathize with his family, friends and well-wishers over the loss.

This is a huge blow on all who loved him while he was alive.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“As a married woman, you have no business being friends with single…

“You made me a millionaire” – Rita Daniels gushes over…

Davido buys Chioma brand new G-wagon (Video)

“My story must be told” – Ailing actress Halima Abubakar shares touching…

“My husband slept with me only once and kicked me out without a…

“We do it for love” – Lady narrates how she got in bed with…

“I’ve had enough” – Larissa London roars following reports of Davido…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

Netizens emotional as Rico Swavey dies after ghastly accident

“This is how I’ll always remember you” – Tobi mourns…

Phyna receives N500k after being voted ‘Most Fabulush’ housemate

Man reacts as female colleague reports him to boss after informing her about…

#BBNaija: Cubana Chief Priest takes Bryann shopping for designer wears (Video)

I would’ve been poor – Man makes U-turn after realising lady he wooed loves…

“I don’t love my wife anymore” – Man cries out as…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More