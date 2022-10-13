Netizens emotional as Rico Swavey dies after ghastly accident

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Rico Swavey, has unfortunately passed on at the age of 30 after fighting for his life.

The reality star was involved in a ghastly motor accident and he was placed on life support, but unfortunately he could not make it.

Pleas had already been sent out to the general public for financial assistance to foot his medical bills and help him get better but sadly, death had other plans.

There hasn’t been any word from his family but fans and netizens all over Nigeria have shown so much pain over his unfortunate demise.

Netizens have taken to social media to sympathize with his family, friends and well-wishers over the loss.

This is a huge blow on all who loved him while he was alive.