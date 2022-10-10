TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Don Jazzy finally reacts to Pretty Mike’s appearance at his…

Man dumps girlfriend days after telling her ‘you mean the world…

My daughters are beginning to dig into my past life – Mercy…

Netizens react as Nkechi Blessing locks lips with new lover at birthday party (Video)

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Nkechi Blessing, a famous Nollywood actress, sparks outrage after a romantic kiss with her new lover at his birthday party.

The mother of one made her relationship public a few days ago, following her messy breakup with her ex, Opeyemi Falegan.

Following the public display of affection on her Instagram story, Nkechi Blessing sent a message to detractors as she kissed the new lover on the lips at his birthday party.

READ ALSO

Nkechi Blessing makes new revelation about her past…

“Why I am hiding my current boyfriend” – Tonto Dikeh…

Netizens, on the other hand, have weighed in on the relationship, with many anticipating the future of their union.

“Hope he is strong enough for the dragging she will give him soon”, a social media user wrote.

Watch the video below …

See more reactions below …

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Don Jazzy finally reacts to Pretty Mike’s appearance at his mother’s…

Man dumps girlfriend days after telling her ‘you mean the world to me’

My daughters are beginning to dig into my past life – Mercy Johnson cries…

Ayra Starr rocks silver boots with native as Mavin stars storm Don Jazzy’s…

How I met my sister for the first time inside a bus – Lady narrates

Davido and Chioma step out in style in London, turn down a fan’s bouquet (Video)

Family shows off transformation after relocating to London (Video)

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

Netizens react as Nkechi Blessing locks lips with new lover at birthday party…

Husband flees as wife smashes bottle on side chic’s head at hotel (Video)

Moment Asake quickly ran off stage after his security’s gun allegedly got…

Is it for eba? – Lady mocks boyfriend after he sent her 11k to make hair

Ooni of Ife officially weds his third wife, Tobi Phillips (Video)

Is Nigeria Getting the Most Out Of Its Booming Sports Betting Industry?

Regina Daniels celebrates 22nd birthday with stunning photos

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More