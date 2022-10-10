Netizens react as Nkechi Blessing locks lips with new lover at birthday party (Video)

Nkechi Blessing, a famous Nollywood actress, sparks outrage after a romantic kiss with her new lover at his birthday party.



The mother of one made her relationship public a few days ago, following her messy breakup with her ex, Opeyemi Falegan.

Following the public display of affection on her Instagram story, Nkechi Blessing sent a message to detractors as she kissed the new lover on the lips at his birthday party.

Netizens, on the other hand, have weighed in on the relationship, with many anticipating the future of their union.

“Hope he is strong enough for the dragging she will give him soon”, a social media user wrote.

Watch the video below …

See more reactions below …