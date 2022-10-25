Netizens react as Meghan Markle reveals she is 43% Nigerian

Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, has disclosed that she is 43% Nigerian, indicating that she has Nigerian heritage.

This information came to light following the latest episode of her Spotify podcast, Archetypes.

The royale revealed that she realized she is 43% Nigerian after taking a genealogical test to learn more about her family’s ancestry.

Issa Rae, Emily Bernard, and Ziwe Fumodoh were her guests on the program as they explored their experiences as Black women in relation to the topic of “angry Black woman.”

The Duchess of Sussex says that she will continue to dig deeper as everyone she has told, especially Nigerian women “are like What!”

Nigerians have reacted in a number of ways as a result of her revelation.