TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“Chioma what did you add in your stew?” –…

Man laments bitterly over girlfriend who bathes only once in 2…

“I will rather go blind” – Mercy Johnson reacts…

Netizens react as Meghan Markle reveals she is 43% Nigerian

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, has disclosed that she is 43% Nigerian, indicating that she has Nigerian heritage.

This information came to light following the latest episode of her Spotify podcast, Archetypes.

READ ALSO

“You have 5, I want 2” – Jaruma begs for…

Reactions as Davido turns model, walks down the runway…

The royale revealed that she realized she is 43% Nigerian after taking a genealogical test to learn more about her family’s ancestry.

Issa Rae, Emily Bernard, and Ziwe Fumodoh were her guests on the program as they explored their experiences as Black women in relation to the topic of “angry Black woman.”

The Duchess of Sussex says that she will continue to dig deeper as everyone she has told, especially Nigerian women “are like What!”

Nigerians have reacted in a number of ways as a result of her revelation.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“Chioma what did you add in your stew?” – Moment Davido asked…

Man laments bitterly over girlfriend who bathes only once in 2 weeks

“I will rather go blind” – Mercy Johnson reacts as her son…

Doctor applies to be Ooni of Ife’s 8th wife

I made my family proud — Nigerian man says as he shows off his older white lover…

Leaked audio of Sandra Iheuwa begging ex-husband, Steve Thompson to take her…

Davido’s 2nd son, Dawson, spotted as singer shares rare video showing portrait…

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

“We ask God for forgiveness daily but we can’t forgive our fellow…

Netizens react as Meghan Markle reveals she is 43% Nigerian

Policeman in uniform caught staking bet at sports betting centre

Leaked audio of Sandra Iheuwa begging ex-husband, Steve Thompson to take her…

UI lecturer debunks reports he gifted students $100 for attending his first…

“Are they taking care of him at all” – Reactions as man shares video…

It’s funny for a married man to expect loyalty from his side chick –…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More