Nigeria lady set to get married to her late friend’s husband (Video)

A lady identified as Toria on TikTok has announced her decision to tie the knot with her late friend’s husband.

Tonia posted a video of herself all glammed up and getting ready to marry her late friend’s husband.

She however said she was not happy and she doesn’t love the man, but the reason she had to marry the man was not made known.

She captioned the video:

“Few hours to getting married to my late friend’s husband…I’m not happy.”

Netizens reacted to this post saying:

@4th_perky: “deep down you’re happy …. cus I see no reason why you would want to marry your late friends husband.”

@daniellaannalytucer: “with the way you are slaying😏 it’s doesn’t look like u were forced 😂😂.”

@Dekook: “You people should stop this nonsense oh is no funny oh which one is few hours but not happy?😏.”

See video here: