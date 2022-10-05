TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

A young lady has expressed shock at the behavior of the Nigerian police towards her when she went to make a report at the station.

She claimed that a man who tried to steal from her d*ed of electrocution and she reported him at the station, but to her greatest surprise, she was detained.

She said:

“2am Monday morning a thief tried running from securities at the estate by climbing transformer, he got electrocuted and died instantly. I went to ajah station to make a formal report then I got detained… Why? Me sef shock.” 

Although she was later released, she said she was disappointed at the behavior of the police and lamented over the money she had to spend.

She said:

“Yes I was released (not for free) and corpse was evacuated yesterday (not for free) I’m home and okay… Thank you all so much, I appreciate y’all ❤️.” 

