Nigerian lady cries out after accidentally using her school money to pamper herself

Social Media drama
By Ezie Innocent

A young lady has lamented after she used cash meant for her books and handouts in school to treat herself to nice meals.

She said she purchased pizza and ice cream but was unaware of the cost because she used her card to pay and it took some time for the funds to be deducted.

The young woman waited until she got home before looking at the receipt that had been handed to her when she made her food purchase.

She had already almost finished eating when she got debit alert and saw that what she was charged was N12,500, that’s when she decided to look at the receipt.

The student called on Nigerians to help her as she showed the receipts of the ice cream which cost N4,100 while the pizza was N8,400.

Watch the video below:

